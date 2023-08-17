Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 17

Kayhan:
NATO says Ukraine should give up land for ending war
Massive crowds of people attend funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh attack martyrs
Iranian young freestyle wrestlers become world champion
Abrar:
Taliban waiting for being recognized in world
Azarbaijan:
Russian oil export to Pakistan halted
Iran, Armenia extend gas electricity contract
UAE, Jordan, Israeli regime hold trilateral talks in Dubai
Afkar:
Iran calls on UNSC to condemn Shah Cheragh terror attack
Jahan-e Eghtesad:
Raeisi visits home-grown hybrid, electric cars exhibition
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Commander says Army to strongly maintain borders' security
Asr-e Tose'e:
FM: Continuation of anti-Iran sanctions not to be beneficial for Europe
MNA
Your Comment