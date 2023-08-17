  1. Iran
Aug 17, 2023, 9:42 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 17

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, August 17.

Kayhan:

NATO says Ukraine should give up land for ending war

Massive crowds of people attend funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh attack martyrs

Iranian young freestyle wrestlers become world champion

Abrar:

Taliban waiting for being recognized in world

Azarbaijan:

Russian oil export to Pakistan halted

Iran, Armenia extend gas electricity contract

UAE, Jordan, Israeli regime hold trilateral talks in Dubai

Afkar:

Iran calls on UNSC to condemn Shah Cheragh terror attack

Jahan-e Eghtesad:

Raeisi visits home-grown hybrid, electric cars exhibition

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Commander says Army to strongly maintain borders' security

Asr-e Tose'e:

FM: Continuation of anti-Iran sanctions not to be beneficial for Europe

