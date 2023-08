Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 12

Kayhan:

Iran's Korea-held funds released without JCPOA/FATF

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran-US agreement on releasing 6bn frozen fund, releasing prisoners

Quds:

Tangible result of Iran diplomacy

Javan:

US ranks first in suicide in world

Tejarat:

Iran welcomes initiative for parties' return to JCPOA

Afkar:

Iran at forefront of regional security

Eskenas:

Iran's upper hand in diplomacy

Etemad:

Oil revenue to return to Iran

Azarbaijan:

Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan hold meeting on Hirmand

Abrar:

Iran's export to Armenia to be increased

Ups and downs in Tehran-US ties

