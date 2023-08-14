‘Acrid’ goes to Chania Film Festival in Greece

In its fifth international presence, ‘Acrid’ will be screened in the latest edition of the Greek festival which is slated to be held from October 18 to 28 on the island of Crete.

Written by Amin Panahi, the short film has been also screened at the 21st Ischia Global Festival in Italy, the 4th Bingöl K?sa Film Festival in Turkey, the 9th Gbeck Future Film Festival in Canada and the 5th MIYWMFfilm.

Ramin Rastad, Radnoosh Moghaddam, Shahab Ghazaali, Amin Zare, Hirad Akbari, Shadi Zera’ati, Hamidreza Sichani, Mohsen Masa’eli and Mokhtar Sa’eghi are the cast of the short piece.

