Russia, Oman FMs confer on recently-resumed Iran-US talks

According to the Russia Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

According to the media outlet, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement that, Lavrov held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Oman. The parties discussed the (indirect nuclear) talks between Iran and the United States (in Muscat)."

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that, Lavrov and the Foreign Minister of Oman exchanged their views on the need to facilitate the process of those talks."

