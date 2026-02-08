MSF warns Israeli ban plunges Gaza need lifeline into risk

The Israeli regime banned the activities of dozens of relief groups in Gaza, MSF included, claiming the international NGO had refused to provide a detailed list of its Palestinian employees.

Media reports on Sunday cited an MSF official telling Al Jazeera about the dire situation repeated due to the Israeli obstruction of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the besieged coastal sliver.

MSF official Craig Kenzie warned that a critical lifeline for Palestinians in Gaza could be “completely taken away” within weeks due to the Israeli ban on the organization’s humanitarian operations in the war-torn enclave.

The MSF project coordinator said his organization supplies some 20 percent of the hospital beds, one-third of the deliveries, and more than 800,000 consultations a year in Gaza, according to Press TV.

“This is a massive impact and an essential lifeline for the population of Gaza that is potentially looking to be completely taken away in the next couple of weeks,” Kenzie was quoted as saying from al-Mawasi in Gaza.

Access to potable water will be a “huge concern” in Gaza if Israeli regime forces make MSF and other international NGOs leave the war-torn Palestinian territory. “We are distributing over 4.5 million liters of water a day. That is about 65km of jerry cans lined up one by one every single day.”

In addition to critical operation of providing water for drinking, the international relief organizations operating in Gaza deliver a range of essential services, including healthcare, food distribution, shelter and sanitation, education, and psychological support.

Ninety percent of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli regime announced on Sunday that an international medical aid charity providing the essential humanitarian lifeline will be forced to leave Gaza before the end of the month.

Israeli officials claim some MSF employees are linked to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement. The charity has rejected the Israeli claim, denouncing the Israeli ban as a “pretext to obstruct humanitarian assistance” to Palestinians in Gaza.

MNA