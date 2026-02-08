Iran exports $730m pistachio to 67 states in 9 mos: official

Head of Non-Tropical Fruit Department of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Dariush Salempour stated that 100,000 tons of pistachio, valued at $730 million, have been exported to 67 countries of the world including 18 European Union’s states between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

According to the official statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), about 100,000 tons of pistachio (pistachio with kernel, green pistachio kernel and other related products) were exported from the mentioned countries overseas, he emphasized.

In this period, Iran’s fresh pistachio products were exported to the countries including Turkey, India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russian Federation, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and China, Salempour noted.

He went on to say that more than 175,000 tons of fresh pistachio, valued at $1.7 billion, was exported from the country overseas last year in 2024.

