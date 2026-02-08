  1. Technology
Tehran to host 32nd Intl. Conf. on Nuclear Science & Tech.

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Tehran will host the 32nd National Conference and International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (ICNST) on May 4-6, 2026.

This conference will be held on the following topics including nuclear physics, nuclear data and particle accelerators; nuclear reactors’ physics, technology, safety and innovation, nuclear fuel cycle, materials and waste management; radiation detection, radiation protection, dosimetry and metrology; applications of radiation and isotopes in industry and environment; medical radiotherapy, diagnostic methods and health physics; nuclear technologies in food, agriculture and biology; plasma physics, fusion energy and its applications; quantum sciences and emerging technologies in nuclear applications; nuclear governance, policy-making, law, economics and innovation; nuclear education, human resource training and knowledge management and computational intelligence in the nuclear science and technology.

