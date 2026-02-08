Iran’s dep. FM, Taliban minister discuss ties by phone

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Gharibabadi and Noorullah Noori emphasized the need for continuing border cooperation, especially the continuation of the process of upgrading border documents and signs.

Also, it was agreed that joint technical and legal meetings would be held sooner between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the next meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Afghan border officials would be held in Iran in 2026.

