Feb 8, 2026, 9:02 PM

Araghchi congratulates futsal team on winning Asia title

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the national futsal team for winning the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026.

In a message on Sunday, Araghchi praised the Iranian futsal team for their victory in the final of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, highlighting it as a demonstration of Iran's capabilities and dynamism across the continent.

The top Iranian diplomat characterized the championship as a clear sign of the unwavering determination of a great nation to overcome challenges and achieve the highest honors.

Araghchi extended his congratulations to the Iranian nation, the players, the coaching staff, the Football Federation, and the Ministry of Sport and Youth.

 Iran became champions of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 with a 5-4 penalty shootout win after the thrilling final ended 5-5 after extra-time on Saturday.

