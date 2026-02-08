  1. Sports
Feb 8, 2026, 8:29 PM

Iran’s Ahmad Abbasi named Most Valuable Player

Iran’s Ahmad Abbasi named Most Valuable Player

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Saied Ahmad Abbasi capped a memorable AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 after he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday.

Abbasi played a starring role in Iran defending their title by defeating Indonesia 5-4 on penalties in the final, having lit up the tournament with his consistent performances throughout.

"At the end of the day, I got the award but it was on behalf of all players," said Ahmad Abbasi. “I would like to dedicate the award to my teammates and the most important thing is that the trophy remained with Iran."

The 33-year-old, who was also the Most Valuable Player in the 2024 edition, scored the all-important equalizer to make it 5-5 against Indonesia to take the tie to penalties. 

In the shootout, Abbasi made no mistake with his penalty as well. 

MNA

News ID 241543

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News