Iran’s Ahmad Abbasi named Most Valuable Player

Abbasi played a starring role in Iran defending their title by defeating Indonesia 5-4 on penalties in the final, having lit up the tournament with his consistent performances throughout.

"At the end of the day, I got the award but it was on behalf of all players," said Ahmad Abbasi. “I would like to dedicate the award to my teammates and the most important thing is that the trophy remained with Iran."

The 33-year-old, who was also the Most Valuable Player in the 2024 edition, scored the all-important equalizer to make it 5-5 against Indonesia to take the tie to penalties.

In the shootout, Abbasi made no mistake with his penalty as well.

MNA