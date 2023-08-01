  1. Iran
Aug 1, 2023, 9:28 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 1

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, August 1.

Etemad:

Training plane crashes in Payam airport

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Ten thousands of Zionists aim to immigrate from Occupied Lands

60 killed in Pakistan terrorist blast

Iran FM spox. condemns Pakistan terrorist incident

Shargh:

OIC condemns Qur'an desecration

Abrar:

Ukrainian president claims war turned to Russian territory

UN against Ukraine attack on Russian civilian sites

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Releasing Iran's frozen funds in South Korea hinges on US permission

Akhbar-e San'at:

Iran's oil export to China grows by 200%

Azarbaijan:

Iran oil export to China tripled

Iran economic growth in 2022 more than US, Germany, China

Eskenas:

Tehran, Damascus agree continuation of Astana Process

Africa market future of Iran's economy

Iran's oil export to China increases

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

National interest Iran's red line in talks

Iran calls for joint utilization of Arash field

Bakhtar:

Iran, Iraq interior ministers meet at Khosravi border

Tejarat:

Kan'ani says joint utilization of Arash field on agenda

Iran, Syria determined to strengthen relations

Shorou:

FM says Zionists aware that their actions not to go without response

Asre Tose'e:

FM Spox.: JCPOA not result of Iran's trust in US

Kayhan:

Mekdad: Syria not to surrender to US pressure

Kan'ani says sanctions lifting talks not result of Tehran's trust in Washington

Qur'an desecrations continue amid West's fake promises

