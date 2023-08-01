Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 1

Etemad:
Training plane crashes in Payam airport
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Ten thousands of Zionists aim to immigrate from Occupied Lands
60 killed in Pakistan terrorist blast
Iran FM spox. condemns Pakistan terrorist incident
Shargh:
OIC condemns Qur'an desecration
Abrar:
Ukrainian president claims war turned to Russian territory
UN against Ukraine attack on Russian civilian sites
Abrar Eghtesadi:
Releasing Iran's frozen funds in South Korea hinges on US permission
Akhbar-e San'at:
Iran's oil export to China grows by 200%
Azarbaijan:
Iran oil export to China tripled
Iran economic growth in 2022 more than US, Germany, China
Eskenas:
Tehran, Damascus agree continuation of Astana Process
Africa market future of Iran's economy
Iran's oil export to China increases
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
National interest Iran's red line in talks
Iran calls for joint utilization of Arash field
Bakhtar:
Iran, Iraq interior ministers meet at Khosravi border
Tejarat:
Kan'ani says joint utilization of Arash field on agenda
Iran, Syria determined to strengthen relations
Shorou:
FM says Zionists aware that their actions not to go without response
Asre Tose'e:
FM Spox.: JCPOA not result of Iran's trust in US
Kayhan:
Mekdad: Syria not to surrender to US pressure
Kan'ani says sanctions lifting talks not result of Tehran's trust in Washington
Qur'an desecrations continue amid West's fake promises
