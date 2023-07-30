Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 30

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

4 martyred after Taliban shoot at Imam Hussein's (AS) mourners

Millions of Yemeni children in danger of hunger

Iran to lodge a complaint against South Korea over frozen funds

Shahrvand:

Tehran to take legal action against Seoul

Kayhan:

Nasrallah says regional peace to be secured only after Zionist regime destruction

US concerned about allies' ties with Iran, Russia

Abrar:

War between US, Russia continues in Syria sky

Akhbar-e San'at:

Hezbollah chief says Muslims not to tolerate desecration of their sanctities

Azarbaijan:

Iran-India trade volume increases by 50%

Tejarat:

Zelenkskyy, Qatari FM hold talks on resolving Ukraine crisis

Jam-e Jam:

Tel Aviv conspiracy for Ashura failed

MP