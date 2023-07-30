Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 30

Jomhouri-e Eslami:
4 martyred after Taliban shoot at Imam Hussein's (AS) mourners
Millions of Yemeni children in danger of hunger
Iran to lodge a complaint against South Korea over frozen funds
Shahrvand:
Tehran to take legal action against Seoul
Kayhan:
Nasrallah says regional peace to be secured only after Zionist regime destruction
US concerned about allies' ties with Iran, Russia
Abrar:
War between US, Russia continues in Syria sky
Akhbar-e San'at:
Hezbollah chief says Muslims not to tolerate desecration of their sanctities
Azarbaijan:
Iran-India trade volume increases by 50%
Tejarat:
Zelenkskyy, Qatari FM hold talks on resolving Ukraine crisis
Jam-e Jam:
Tel Aviv conspiracy for Ashura failed
