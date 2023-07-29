Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 29

Kayhan:
Iranians gloriously hold Ashura mourning ceremony
Millions attend Imam Hussein (AS) mourning ceremonies across globe
2 police officers martyred in Malayer, Ardal
29 killed, injured in Syria terrorist explosion
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Guterres expresses solidarity with Islamic community, condemns Islamophobia
Qatar trying to mediate between Iran, Westerners on JCPOA revival
Tasu'a, Ashura market in different countries
Russia says ready to negotiate with Ukraine
Terrorist blast leaves 6 killed, 23 injured in Syria
Shargh:
Ashura mourning ceremony held in Leader's presence
Asia:
Kuwait reiterates claims over Arash field
Aftab:
Iran mourns for Imam Hussein (AS)
Etemad:
Iranian author Shapour Jorkesh passes away
Shahrvand:
Iranians attend Tasu'a, Ashura mourning ceremonies
