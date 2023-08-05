Iran junior women weightlifting team rank 3rd in Asia C'ship

Young Iranian female weightlifters became third in the competition after winning 3 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals and gaining 488 team points.

India stood in first place with 690 points and Uzbekistan won the second title with 688 points.

Also, Iran’s youth women weightlifters ranked fourth place after receiving 2 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals and gaining 531 team points.

Uzbekistan, India, and Vietnam ranked in first, second, and third places respectively.

The weightlifting competitions of the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships were held in New Delhi, India, from July 28 to August 5.

