Iran junior weightlifting team becomes Asia champion

Iran's junior weightlifting team became the champion of the competition after winning 9 gold, 12 silver, and 2 bronze medals and gaining 741 team points.

Uzbekistan stood in second place with 732 points and India won the third title with 672 points.

In a message, President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the championship of Iran in the Asian competition in India, stating that the recent successive brilliance in the sports fields, is proof of the talent and capabilities of the Iranian youth in building a more glorious future.

The 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships is underway in Delhi, India from July 28 to August 5.

