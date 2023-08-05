Iran's youth weightlifting team finishes runner-up in Asia

Young Iranian boys finished runner-up in the Asian Weightlifting Championship after winning 3 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals and gaining 708 team points.

Uzbekistan stood in first place with 729 points and India won the third title with 599 points.

Earlier, Iran’s youth women weightlifters stood in fourth place after receiving 2 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals and gaining 531 team points.

Uzbekistan, India, and Vietnam ranked in first, second, and third places respectively.

The weightlifting competitions of the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships were held in New Delhi, India, from July 28 to August 5.

AMK/5853890