Three Iranian women representatives in the 59 kg category managed to win 2 silver and 2 bronze medals at the competition.

Ghazal Hosseini received a silver medal in the Snatch category of 59 kg.

Reyhaneh Karimi won a silver medal in Clean and Jerk, a bronze medal in Snatch and another bronze in Total Weight Category.

The 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships is underway in Delhi, India from July 28 to August 5.

SKH/5851532