Adaptation of Macbeth to go on stage at Tehran theater

Arash Dadgar as the director of the play in collaboration with the Quantum Theater Group will stage the play in the coming days. Hessam Manzour will also act as Macbeth.

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's finest plays and presents a man's conscience and the effect of guilt on his mind. A dark and bloody play, Macbeth explores reality and illusion; witchcraft and the supernatural; ambition and kingship; the natural order; light and life, darkness and death; blood and dead babies.

Iranian directors have previously staged adaptations of Macbeth in several performances.

The Titowak Theater Group led by Iranian director Ebrahim Poshtkuhi performed “Hey Macbeth, Only the First Dog Knows Why It Is Barking” based on the tragedy in 2009.

The Group has previously performed the play in several international events, including the 2011 Festival d’Avignon in France.

Members of the troupe Mise en Scene led by director Masud Tayyebi also performed “When Hamlet Was Killed by Macbeth’s Witches” based on Macbeth and Shakespeare’s other popular play Hamlet at the Iranian Artists Forum in 2017.

He also directed the play again in Tehran in November 2020.

