Jul 15, 2023, 11:15 AM

Hollywood actors join writers on strike, halting production

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The union representing Hollywood actors officially announced a strike on Thursday over wages, the use of artificial intelligence, joining more than 11,000 already striking film and television writers.

According to Anadolu Agency, the strike by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which will mark the first Hollywood shutdown in 63 years, began at midnight on Friday.

The strike came as SAG-AFTRA was unable to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Among the issues they negotiated were improving wages and working conditions. They also focused on the use of artificial intelligence in future productions. The union is also demanding transparency on how to divide the profits from digital streaming.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union representing 11,500 writers of film and television, went on strike on May 2, which halted the production of many shows and movies.

Most of Hollywood’s film and TV production is expected to be disrupted by the strikes.

