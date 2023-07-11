Three Iranian short films awarded in Italy

Directed by Seyyed Morteza Sabz-Qaba, the short film "They" received a special award of the Mediterranean section of the festival.

The short film depicts the story of a group of people who leave Dezful city, Southwest, Iran, with a heavy heart, to go to their families. They haven't been too far since the city starts getting bombed with warplanes.

The Iranian short film had previously won the honorary diploma and the third-best movie award at the 4th edition of 'Three Acts of Goodness Micro Film Festival' in Taiwan.

“The Melody of Loneliness” by Samira Azimian won the best animation award, while “A Butterfly Is Knocking on Window” by Mohammad Hassani was named the best social film.

The 12th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest was held in Rome on July 4-9 2023.

