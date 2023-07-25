Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 25

Kayhan:

Netanyahu's ill wish for Iran happened in Tel Aviv

Two police officers martyred in clashes with armed thieves in Izeh

Army wraps up 11th annual air drill

Iran detains members of Zionist-terrorist network

Asr-e Tose'e:

FM spox. says return of all JCPOA parties to deal possible if US shows political will

Tehran calls on Seoul to fulfill promises over Iran's assets

Iran backs peace talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Shahrvand:

President: Iran will not accept any geopolitical changes in region

Two policemen martyred in clashes with armed thieves

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Zionist-affiliated terrorist network detained in Iran

Unprecedented crisis rises in Zionist regime

Members of Zionist-terrorist network detained in Iran

Asr-e Iranian:

Raeisi: Iran backs territorial integrity of regional countries

Sayeh:

Kan'ani says progress made in releasing assets from Iraq

Setare Sobh:

Intel. ministry says terrorist network detained, 43 bombs confiscated

Siasat-e Rooz:

Yemenis gloriously hold rallies to condemn Qur'an desecration

Intelligence ministry says extensive terrorist network dismantled

Shargh:

Intel. ministry: Zionist-terrorist elements detained in several Iran provinces

Arman-e Emrooz:

Two police officers martyred in Izeh

Arman-e Melli:

Blinken says US may return to talks with Iran but not now

Abrar:

US trying to stabilize ties with China

Akhbar-e San'at:

Raeisi: Iran not to accept any geopolitical changes in regional countries

Azarbaijan:

Iran exports $47.5 mn goods to 4 European countries in Spring

Afghanistan starts exporting to US

Etemad:

Netanyahu against Israel

Saraamad:

Persian Gulf hosts religious ceremonies

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

FM: Iran welcomes peace talks over Caucasus region

Pishro:

AEOI chief says Iran's uranium reserves not comparable to those in past

Javan:

Knesset votes for deepening crisis

MP