Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 25

Kayhan:
Netanyahu's ill wish for Iran happened in Tel Aviv
Two police officers martyred in clashes with armed thieves in Izeh
Army wraps up 11th annual air drill
Iran detains members of Zionist-terrorist network
Asr-e Tose'e:
FM spox. says return of all JCPOA parties to deal possible if US shows political will
Tehran calls on Seoul to fulfill promises over Iran's assets
Iran backs peace talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Shahrvand:
President: Iran will not accept any geopolitical changes in region
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Zionist-affiliated terrorist network detained in Iran
Unprecedented crisis rises in Zionist regime
Asr-e Iranian:
Raeisi: Iran backs territorial integrity of regional countries
Sayeh:
Kan'ani says progress made in releasing assets from Iraq
Setare Sobh:
Siasat-e Rooz:
Yemenis gloriously hold rallies to condemn Qur'an desecration
Shargh:
Arman-e Emrooz:
Arman-e Melli:
Blinken says US may return to talks with Iran but not now
Abrar:
US trying to stabilize ties with China
Akhbar-e San'at:
Azarbaijan:
Iran exports $47.5 mn goods to 4 European countries in Spring
Afghanistan starts exporting to US
Etemad:
Netanyahu against Israel
Saraamad:
Persian Gulf hosts religious ceremonies
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
FM: Iran welcomes peace talks over Caucasus region
Pishro:
AEOI chief says Iran's uranium reserves not comparable to those in past
Javan:
Knesset votes for deepening crisis
