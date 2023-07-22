Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 22

Jomhouri-e Eslami:
World protest against fresh Quran desecration in Sweden
Nasrallah says Mossad behind Quran burnings
Bodies of 18 newly discovered martyrs transferred to country
Muslims urge expelling Swedish envoys from Islamic, Arab countries
Kayhan:
Sweden's embassy in Iraq set on fire
Amir-Abdollahian says Tehran will not accept new Swedish ambassador
Asr-e Tose'e:
Iran says allegations of exporting Iranian drones to Russia baseless
Shorou:
FM spox. says US move over IMO meeting reduces UN credibility
Arman-e Emrooz:
People hold rallies to condemn Quran desecration
Abrar:
IRGC Navy commander warns US over selling Iran stolen oil
Akhbar-e San'at:
Nationwide demonstrations held in protest against Quran desecration
Azarbaijan:
Iraq take security, military measures to control borders with Iran
PGCC willing to hold deep talks with Iran
Eskenas:
Iran to give reciprocal response to EU sanctions
Saraamad:
Iran reacts to US move in blocking hosting of IMO meeting
Jam-e Jam:
FM says Iran not to accept new Swedish ambassador
Mossad against book of God
MP
Your Comment