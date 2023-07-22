Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 22

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

World protest against fresh Quran desecration in Sweden

Nasrallah says Mossad behind Quran burnings

Bodies of 18 newly discovered martyrs transferred to country

Muslims urge expelling Swedish envoys from Islamic, Arab countries

Kayhan:

Sweden's embassy in Iraq set on fire

Amir-Abdollahian says Tehran will not accept new Swedish ambassador

Asr-e Tose'e:

Iran says allegations of exporting Iranian drones to Russia baseless

Shorou:

FM spox. says US move over IMO meeting reduces UN credibility

Arman-e Emrooz:

People hold rallies to condemn Quran desecration

Abrar:

IRGC Navy commander warns US over selling Iran stolen oil

Akhbar-e San'at:

Nationwide demonstrations held in protest against Quran desecration

Azarbaijan:

Iraq take security, military measures to control borders with Iran

PGCC willing to hold deep talks with Iran

Eskenas:

Iran to give reciprocal response to EU sanctions

Saraamad:

Iran reacts to US move in blocking hosting of IMO meeting

Jam-e Jam:

FM says Iran not to accept new Swedish ambassador

Mossad against book of God

MP