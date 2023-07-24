Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 24

Kayhan:
Unprecedented demonstrations held in Occupied lands
4 police officers killed in Zahedan terrorist attack
Arman-e Melli:
Secretary of Iran's SNSC receives Qatari PM message
Abrar:
Ukraine attacks Russians with cluster bombs
Akhbar-e San'at:
Iran-Serbia private sections cooperation stressed
Azarbaijan:
Leader issues message over Qur'an desecration in Sweden
Qur'an insulters not to be safe
Eskenas:
Iran determined to establish regional peace
Afkar:
Iran, Serbia parliament speakers stress expanding economic exchanges
Javan:
Crisis in heart of Tel Aviv deeper than crisis in Netanyahu's heart
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Head of Arab Parliament urges boycotting Denmark
Army starts air drill in Isfahan
Afghanistan flood leaves tens killed, injured
4 members of a terrorist team detained in SE Iran
Netanyahu's visit to Turkey canceled
Asr-e Tose'e:
Amir-Abdollahian: Regional countries can ensure PG security without foreign interference
MP
Your Comment