Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 24

Kayhan:

Unprecedented demonstrations held in Occupied lands

4 police officers killed in Zahedan terrorist attack

Arman-e Melli:

Secretary of Iran's SNSC receives Qatari PM message

Abrar:

Ukraine attacks Russians with cluster bombs

Akhbar-e San'at:

Iran-Serbia private sections cooperation stressed

Azarbaijan:

Leader issues message over Qur'an desecration in Sweden

Qur'an insulters not to be safe

Eskenas:

Iran determined to establish regional peace

Afkar:

Iran, Serbia parliament speakers stress expanding economic exchanges

Javan:

Crisis in heart of Tel Aviv deeper than crisis in Netanyahu's heart

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Head of Arab Parliament urges boycotting Denmark

Army starts air drill in Isfahan

Afghanistan flood leaves tens killed, injured

4 members of a terrorist team detained in SE Iran

Netanyahu's visit to Turkey canceled

Asr-e Tose'e:

Amir-Abdollahian: Regional countries can ensure PG security without foreign interference

MP