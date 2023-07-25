South Africa supports Iran's BRICS membership

Minister In Presidency of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni held a meeting with Ali-Akbar Ahmadian the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) who is on a visit to South Africa to take part in 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and Representatives, on Tuesday.

Expressing her happiness with Ahmadian's trip to South Africa, Ntshavheni emphasized cooperation in all fields, especially the energy field.

She expressed hope that in response to the invitation of the Iranian side, she will visit Iran at the head of a delegation consisting of the officials of relevant institutions.

Ahmadian, for his part, reminded the special respect of the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nelson Mandela as a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination.

Pointing to the shared positions of Iran and South Africa regarding developments in the Middle East, he emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all areas, especially in dealing with terrorism and extremism.

He stated that the US by pursuing a policy of unilateralism and imposing oppressive sanctions, has continued to preserve the apartheid regime, calling for interaction and cooperation among independent countries to confront this dangerous trend that violates the most basic human rights as unavoidable.

SKH/FNA14020503000297