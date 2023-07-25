Iran's SNSC secretary holds meetings with foreign officials

In a meeting with Celso Amorim, the Special Assistant for International Affairs of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Ahmadian stressed that Tehran attaches great importance to the development of ties with Brasília.

The two Iranian and Brazilian officials also discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the necessity of expanding trade and economic relations between Iran and Brazil, the top Iranian security official expressed hope that these ties will be increased after Iran joins BRICS.

Celso Amorim, for his part, stressed that his country is ready to increase the volume of trade exchanges and implement the agreements reached with Iran.

Dubbing Iran as a reliable partner to expand trade ties, the Brazilian official cited that Brasília is ready to expand cooperation with Tehran in different fields including technology and agriculture.

Ahmadian also held a meeting with the national security advisor of India Ajit Kumar Doval on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting.

Iran’s membership in BRICS would expand its economic and political capacities, Ajit Kumar Doval said in the Monday meeting.

He said India will use every means available to smooth the way for Iran’s full membership in the bloc.

Ahmadian, for his part, pointed to the long-established and friendly relations between Tehran and New Delhi, urging increased all-out relations between the two countries.

He also said Tehran and New Delhi hold common positions and concerns in regard to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, expressing Iran’s readiness to develop cooperation with India in this regard.

In another meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS security meeting, Ahmadian met and held talks with the secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of continuing a regular dialogue between the security councils of the two countries. The issues of combating terrorism, countering 'color revolutions' and expanding trade and economic ties were also discussed.

The two-day 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security opened on Monday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The BRICS Group includes the world’s emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa- and is often viewed as an alternative to Western economic and political hegemony.

The five-nation bloc accounts for 42 percent of the global population and about 26 percent of the world’s economy, according to the South Africa-based Institute for Security Studies.

Iran is among dozens of countries that seek membership in the BRICS and has submitted a formal application to join the body.

MP/IRN85180416/PressTV/PR