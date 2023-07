Ahmadian, who arrived in Pretoria on Monday is scheduled to hold talks with some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting.

The 13th NSA meeting of BRICS opened in South Africa on Monday for three days.

BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa that was formed by the addition of South Africa to the predecessor BRIC in 2010.

Iran is one of the countries seeking to join the group.

