Iran welcomes China's balanced policy in West Asia

"In addition to its huge economic benefits, Iran's cooperation with China sets the ground for regional security as well," Ali-Akbar Ahmadian stated during a meeting on Monday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and Representatives in South Africa.

He further pointed out that Iran seeks to "strengthen its ties with independent and friendly countries across Asia, particularly China."

Ahmadian also underlined the significance of identifying mechanisms to achieve the common interests of aligned countries.

"We believe that multilateral cooperation helps to strengthen regional and international peace and stability, and further sets fertile ground for the protection of global peace and development of nations," added the senior Iranian official.

For his part, China's top foreign affairs official expressed his country's readiness to further strengthen mutual cooperation with the Islamic Republic, insisting that Tehran is Beijing's "strategic partner."

Yi further vowed that China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, reiterating Beijing's opposition to any foreign interference in Tehran's internal affairs.

China remains Iran’s largest trading partner while both countries have been among the top targets of illegitimate US-led economic and political sanctions.

They have enjoyed close ties in recent years, particularly after the United States reinstated sanctions on the Iranian economy in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The two countries signed a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in March 2021 in an attempt to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

The deal was announced during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran back in 2016. It sets the outlines of China-Iran cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.

RHM/PressTV