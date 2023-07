Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 16

Kayhan:

Raeisi condoles passing of Sheikh Al-Nablusi

FAO says Iran ranks 8th over grain reserves

Contradictory news reported regarding Netanyahu's health condition

Siasat-e Rooz:

Washington concerned about increasing ties between Iran, Russia, Syria

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Energy minister criticizes lack of progress in talks over Helmand water rights

Javan:

IRGC commander-in-chief: Iran ready to economize Iran-Pakistan security border

Abrar:

US preparing to confront Russia

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Helmand water still behind Taliban dams

Azarbaijan:

Iran, Azerbaijan hold talks on continuing to construct, utilize dams

Eskensas:

Crisis rises in Washington-Tel Aviv relations

Pishro:

Energy minister: Iran not to retreat one iota from Helmand water rights

MP