Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 8

Kayhan:

Millions of Imam Ali lovers attend Eid al-Ghadir 10-km celebration party

Purchase of Iranian goods by SCO members increases

2 mn Iranian goods exported to Latin American refineries

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Baghdad urges Interpol to detain the Iraqi who burned Quran

UN secretary-general condemns Zionists raid on Jenin Camp

MP says Iran not to retreat from its rights from Arash gas field

Siasat-e Rooz:

Iran holds inimitable celebration ceremony on Eid al-Ghadir

French parliament set to allow police to spy on citizen's phones

Asia:

Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Turkey

Iranian girls victorious over Hong Kong at handball competitions

Atark:

Iran holds Ghadir celebration ceremonies

Azarbaijan:

Iran, Venezuela hold cooperation in defense field

Saudi Arabia invites Iran to hold talks on Arash gas field

Etemad:

Iranians hold glorious rallies across country on Eid al-Ghadir occasion

Emrooz:

Ghadir Major Hospital inaugurated in Tehran on Eid al-Ghadir occasion

Tejarat:

FM says Iran started talks with JCPOA European parties weeks ago

Servat:

Raeisi: Regional states prefer to get medical care in Iran rather than in Europe

Jam-e Jam:

Millions attend Ghadir celebration party in Iranian capital

Javan:

Imam Ali (AS) lovers demonstrate national unity in Ghadir celebration ceremonies

