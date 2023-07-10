Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 10

Kayhan:
Iran SCO membership new threat for West
Thousands of armed forces join anti-Netanyahu protests
Funeral ceremony held for 2 martyrs of Zahedan terrorist attack
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Funeral ceremony of 2 security martyrs held in Zahedan
Pope says migrants' death at sea shame for society
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Interior minister says intelligence bodies not to give up on terrorists
Abrar:
European countries oppose US greenlight for cluster bombs
Afkar:
Raeisi stresses expanding ties with the Philippines, Libya, Bangladesh, India
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Iran, Iraq seek expanding energy exchanges
Javan:
Shia, Sunni Muslims against terrorism
