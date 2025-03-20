Iran summons UK, Germany envoys

In a meeting with those top German and UK diplomats in Iran at the Iranian foreign ministry, the actions of these two countries in the UN Human Rights Council were condemned as unconstructive and politically motivated. In the meantime, it was recalled to Germany's envoy that their country sent chemical bombs to the former Saddam regime of Iraq during its war on Iran. The UK envoy too was reminded of their country's interventionist policies in the Iranian oil industry, which led to nationalization of the oil industry before the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The Director General of Women and Human Rights at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in light of Germany and UK’s support for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime of Israel and their support for unilateral sanctions against Iran, further said to them, “You are not in a position to claim to be advocates of human rights.”

MNA