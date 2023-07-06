Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 6

Kayhan:

Zionists runaway from Jenin following Resistance response

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Borrell says maintaining JCPOA structure important for Europe

After Kuwait, Saudi Arabia denies Iran rights over Arash gas field

Asr-e Tose'e:

AEOI chief says Iran-IAEA interactions based on safeguards agreement, NPT

Arman-e Emrooz:

Tehran, Baku on path of reconciliation

Abrar:

Putin re-stresses implementing deals with Iran

Azarbaijan:

Russia, Syria to hold joint exercise

Etemad:

Eid al-Ghadir manifestation of national unity

Eskenas:

West continues Russophobia strategy

Afkar:

General Ghaani says Israelis never in trouble, misery like they are now

Raeisi urges activating joint coop. commission with other countries

Israel accountable for Iranian diplomats abduction in Lebanon

Emrouz:

