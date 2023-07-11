Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

Kayhan:
Kan'ani urges Europeans to be responsible for their commitments
Tejarat:
New chapter in Tehran-Washington ties
Eghtesad-e Pooya:
Policy of isolating Iran in world failed
Eskenas:
FM Spox.: Europeans must be responsible for their commitments
Azarbaijan:
Baku determined to expand ties with Tehran
Abrar:
Putin threatens East Europe with chemical attacks
Payam-e Sepidar:
Iran's flight to China, Dubia to be launched at Karaj airport
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Tehran blasts any new sanctions
