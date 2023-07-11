Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

Kayhan:

Kan'ani urges Europeans to be responsible for their commitments

Tejarat:

New chapter in Tehran-Washington ties

Eghtesad-e Pooya:

Policy of isolating Iran in world failed

Eskenas:

FM Spox.: Europeans must be responsible for their commitments

Azarbaijan:

Baku determined to expand ties with Tehran

Abrar:

Putin threatens East Europe with chemical attacks

Payam-e Sepidar:

Iran's flight to China, Dubia to be launched at Karaj airport

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Tehran blasts any new sanctions

