Jul 11, 2023, 9:12 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tueday, July 11.

Kayhan:

Kan'ani urges Europeans to be responsible for their commitments

Tejarat:

New chapter in Tehran-Washington ties

Eghtesad-e Pooya:

Policy of isolating Iran in world failed

Eskenas:

FM Spox.: Europeans must be responsible for their commitments

Azarbaijan:

Baku determined to expand ties with Tehran

Abrar:

Putin threatens East Europe with chemical attacks

Payam-e Sepidar:

Iran's flight to China, Dubia to be launched at Karaj airport

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Tehran blasts any new sanctions

