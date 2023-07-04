Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 4

Kayhan:

Iran becomes SCO official member

Iran-Iraq trade top $10 bn

Asia:

Iranian foreign minister to visit Baku

Abrar:

Three explosions rock US capital

Akhbar-e San'at:

Raeisi stresses curbing inflation, increasing production

Azarbaijan:

Russia, 11 other states purchase turbines from Iran

Saffron exports volume increases by 57%

Ettela'at:

Zionists attack Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp

Tejarat:

Iran to give proper response to West lack of commitment over JCPOA

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Pope Francis condemns burning of Quran

Asr-e Tose'e:

Kan'ani: Iranian nation not to forget US sanctions, other crimes

MP