Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 4

Kayhan:
Iran becomes SCO official member
Iran-Iraq trade top $10 bn
Asia:
Iranian foreign minister to visit Baku
Abrar:
Three explosions rock US capital
Akhbar-e San'at:
Raeisi stresses curbing inflation, increasing production
Azarbaijan:
Russia, 11 other states purchase turbines from Iran
Saffron exports volume increases by 57%
Ettela'at:
Zionists attack Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp
Tejarat:
Iran to give proper response to West lack of commitment over JCPOA
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Pope Francis condemns burning of Quran
Asr-e Tose'e:
Kan'ani: Iranian nation not to forget US sanctions, other crimes
