Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 17

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, July 17.

Kayhan:

Ghalibaf calls on Russia to respect Iran's territorial integrity

President Raeisi says turning security borders into economic borders Iran strategy

Netanyahu in hospital, protestors in streets

Arman-e Emrouz:

Iran champion at Volleyball Men's U21 World C'ships

Abrar:

Turkey backs expansion of NATO

Putin to appoint new Wagner chief

Abrar Eghtesadi:

First Iranian ship docked in Libya after 10 years

Azabaijan:

38 mn Iranians affected by dust

Eskenas:

Raeisi stresses enhancing economic, security cooperation with Pakistan

Tejarat:

Iran parliament warns Moscow

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

69 senior Iranian diplomat issue statement over Russian anti-Iran position

Khorasan:

Iran crowned at Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

Asr-e Iranian:

Raeisi: Turning security borders into economic borders Iran strategy

