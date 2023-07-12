Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, July 12.

Kayhan:

FM spox.: Persian Gulf trio islands belong to Iran forever 

More military forces join protests in Occupied Palestine

Aftab:

Ukraine membership in NATO bitter dream

Abrar:

Russia, PGCC issue joint statement on Iran trio islands

Iranian poet Ahmadreza Ahmadi passes away

Discord between Washington, Tel Aviv increases

Iran, Egypt hold new round of talks

Akhbar-e San'at:

General Bagheri warns Iraq over anti-Iran groups

Azarbaijan:

Iran cuts gas export to Iraq

Iran, Russia cooperate in game industry

Eskenas:

Macron says France will provide Kyiv with long-range missiles

Afkar:

Interior minister: 3 mn people attended 10-km Eid al-Ghadir celebration party in Tehran

Pishro: 

Raeisi says great capacities exist for expanding Iran-Uzbekistan interactions

Jam-e Jam:

Tehran center of parliamentary diplomacy

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran protests against Russia-PGCC joint statement over Iran's PG trio islands

Intelligence ministry says Qu'ran desecration agent affiliated with Mossad

