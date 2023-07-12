Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

Kayhan:
FM spox.: Persian Gulf trio islands belong to Iran forever
More military forces join protests in Occupied Palestine
Aftab:
Ukraine membership in NATO bitter dream
Abrar:
Russia, PGCC issue joint statement on Iran trio islands
Iranian poet Ahmadreza Ahmadi passes away
Discord between Washington, Tel Aviv increases
Iran, Egypt hold new round of talks
Akhbar-e San'at:
General Bagheri warns Iraq over anti-Iran groups
Azarbaijan:
Iran cuts gas export to Iraq
Iran, Russia cooperate in game industry
Eskenas:
Macron says France will provide Kyiv with long-range missiles
Afkar:
Interior minister: 3 mn people attended 10-km Eid al-Ghadir celebration party in Tehran
Pishro:
Raeisi says great capacities exist for expanding Iran-Uzbekistan interactions
Jam-e Jam:
Tehran center of parliamentary diplomacy
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran protests against Russia-PGCC joint statement over Iran's PG trio islands
Intelligence ministry says Qu'ran desecration agent affiliated with Mossad
