Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 5

Kayhan:
President says forming fair intl. system needs removal of US dollar
Martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv leaves 3 Zionists killed, 7 injured
South Africa president invites Raeisi to attend BRICS summit
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Kuwait claims Arash field belongs to itself, Saudi Arabia, not Iran
Zionists continue barbaric attacks on Jenin for second day
Iran expresses support for Palestinians, Resistance against Zionist crimes
Arman-e Emrooz:
Iran becomes SCO official member
Arman-e Melli:
Iran-West negotiations secretly continuing
Abrar:
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation issues joint statement
German officials warn over similar clashes as in France
China's Xi urges confronting unilateral sanctions
Akhbar-e San'at:
Iran builds its first nuclear reactor simulator system
Iran officially joined Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Eskenas:
SCO accession opportunity for expanding export
Afkar:
Raeisi: Removal of dollar needed to shape fair international system
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Iran ready to cooperate with SCO in fighting terrorism
Pishro:
AEOI chief: Iran soon to become hub of radiopharmaceuticals production, export
Tejarat:
Iran becomes 9th official member of SCO
Javan:
Shanghai welcomes Tehran
