Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 5

Kayhan:

President says forming fair intl. system needs removal of US dollar

Martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv leaves 3 Zionists killed, 7 injured

South Africa president invites Raeisi to attend BRICS summit

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Kuwait claims Arash field belongs to itself, Saudi Arabia, not Iran

Zionists continue barbaric attacks on Jenin for second day

Iran expresses support for Palestinians, Resistance against Zionist crimes

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran becomes SCO official member

Arman-e Melli:

Iran-West negotiations secretly continuing

Abrar:

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation issues joint statement

German officials warn over similar clashes as in France

China's Xi urges confronting unilateral sanctions

Akhbar-e San'at:

Iran builds its first nuclear reactor simulator system

Eskenas:

SCO accession opportunity for expanding export

Afkar:

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran ready to cooperate with SCO in fighting terrorism

Pishro:

AEOI chief: Iran soon to become hub of radiopharmaceuticals production, export

Tejarat:

Javan:

Shanghai welcomes Tehran

MP