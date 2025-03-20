Lightening sparks fire at Abadan oil refinery in SW Iran

A fuel oil tank caught fire at the Abadan refinery on Thursday morning after lightning struck the area.

Reza Naeimi, head of public relations at the Abadan refinery, told media that in severe weather conditions, lightning struck one of the fuel oil tanks, causing the fire. He added that the refinery’s rapid response and crisis management teams immediately took action and contained the fire in the shortest possible time.

Naeimi emphasized that there were no casualties in the incident and that the tank was not seriously damaged. He added that the Abadan refinery is continuing to operate at full capacity.

The Abadan refinery, Iran’s oldest and largest refinery, has played an important role in the oil industry. The refinery was damaged in the imposed Iraqi Saddam regime's war, but was rebuilt and expanded with the efforts of its personnel.

MNA