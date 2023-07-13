Over 200 Palestinians killed by Israeli regime forces

The Palestinian Information Center news agency cited the "Mu'ti" data center as offering the data on Wednesday.

Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank took the brunt of the Israeli brutality, according to figures provided by the center, which showed that Israeli forces had slain as many as 64 Palestinians in the city during the period.

At least 13 of the fatalities were caused last week, when Israel launched a military campaign against the city, mobilizing upwards of 1,000 troops as means of supposedly damaging the resistance "infrastructure" there.

Offering more information, the data center revealed that 46 of the Palestinians had died during the seven months that have passed since the start of the year in Nablus, which is likewise located in the northern West Bank, while 37 others died in the nearby Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

Mu’ti underlined that 11 Palestinian citizens had been killed in the West Bank city of Ramallah and 10 others in al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern part of the Palestinian territory, while eight had died in the holy occupied city of al-Quds as a result of Israeli aggression.

The report concluded that six Palestinians had been killed in Tulkarem, four in Qalqilya and Bethlehem, and two in Tubas and Salfit -- cities that are scattered throughout the West Bank -- adding that deadly Israeli violence had also claimed three lives in the 1948-present occupied territories.

The regime has significantly escalated its aggression against Palestinians under its new far-right cabinet that is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

MNA/PressTV