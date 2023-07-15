Hamas urges mass mobilization to confront Judaization scheme

Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, on Saturday stressed the need for a strong position against the Israeli ban on reconstruction and restoration work at the Aqsa Mosque Press TV Enlgish website reported.

“We need urgent and decisive positions to stop the settlers' seizure of Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds,” he said.

He pointed to a new settlement project in the holy city that would cut off its neighborhoods, in addition to the continued demolition policy.

The senior Hamas official said Israeli authorities are planning to construct a large settlement in Beit Safafa town, located southeast of al-Quds, and also build thousands of settler units in Gilo and Pisgat Ze’ev settlements.

Resheq underscored that a unified Palestinian position is required to thwart such settlement projects, demanding support for Palestinian resistance fighters and the spirited steadfastness being shown by local people in al-Quds.

He finally called upon Arab and Muslim countries to offer stronger support for al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in light of Israel’s Judaization scheme.

MNA/PR