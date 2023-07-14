8 Palestinians injured in clashes with Zionist forces

Zionist regime forces raided the Sabastiya village in the northwest of Nablus province, located in the West Bank early Friday and clashed with its residents.

During the raid, the Zionist forces beat the Palestinian citizens and fired tear gas at them.

Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that eight Palestinians were injured and poisoned after inhaling tear gas. It added that the clashes in Sabastia are ongoing.

As many as 206 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli regime since the beginning of this year, figures gleaned by a Palestinian data center have shown.

The regime has significantly escalated its aggression against Palestinians under its new far-right cabinet that is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

