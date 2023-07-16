3 Zionists injured in new Palestinian martyrdom-seeking op.

An Israeli man was shot and seriously wounded, and allegedly his two daughters were lightly hurt, in a shooting attack in the West Bank on Sunday morning, the Israeli regime media cited the regime's military as saying in a statement.

According to Times of Israel, the Tel Aviv regime's military also said that a Palestinian gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle at the Zionist’s car on a highway near the settlement of Tekoa, south of Bethlehem and about 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of Holy Quds.

The regime's occupying forces launched a manhunt and later announced the detention of the suspect who allegedly carried out the shooting.

The military further said troops also seized the car used by the suspect, along with the M-16 assault rifle suspected to have been used in the attack.

Another two suspects were also detained in Bethlehem, the military of the usurping regime added.

The regime's media have released the following images of the Palestinian gunman and his and rifle:

The Palestinian is said to be a Hamas member as the resistance group has extended congratulation on his heroic operation, saying that the attack was a legitimate response to the Israeli enemy's crimes and its settlers' encroachment on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

