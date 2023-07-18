VIDEO: Zionists continue anti-Netanyahu protests in Tel Aviv

The so-called judicial overhaul scheme seeks to take away the Israeli regime's Supreme Court's power to overrule the decisions made by the regime's politicians. It is also aimed at giving the Israeli regime's cabinet a greater say in the process of selecting judges to the court.

Its supporters allege that the plan will end decades of overreach by judges, while opponents argue that it will remove necessary checks on the power that is wielded by the politicians.

Critics have also accused Netanyahu, who is on trial on several counts of corruption charges, of trying to use the scheme to quash possible judgments against him.