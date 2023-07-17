Zionist settlers storm Palestinian villages, burn cars in WB

Settlers physically assaulted Palestinians during the late-night rampage at the entrance to the village of Beitin, located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Ramallah, broke the windshields of several cars and set fire to them, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported citing local sources.

According to the report the attack took place as Zionist soldiers stood meters away and watched on.

They intervened only to push back the Palestinians, who came out to fend off settlers, it said. They fired tear gas canisters and stun grenade bombs at Palestinian homes and young protesters.

In the northern West Bank village of Haris, settlers attacked Palestinian commuters, the report added.

Taysir Clip, a resident of Haris, said settlers blocked the entrance to the village and attacked him while he was with his wife and children in the car trying to get home.

The Zionist soldiers intervened to disperse local residents, who had come out to stop the settlers’ violence. They fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian homes, causing breathing difficulties among locals, the report stated.

Four cars were also set on fire and graffiti was painted on the walls of Palestinian homes late on Sunday when Zionist settlers broke into the village of Abu Ghosh, located 10 kilometers (six miles) west of al-Quds.

Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank. Jewish extremists continue their acts of vandalism, known as price tag attacks, against Palestinian properties.

However, Zionist authorities rarely prosecute settlers, and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arson attacks, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes.

Zionist settlers have noticeably escalated attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in recent months.

MNA/PressTV