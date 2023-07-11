General Bagheri warns Iraq over anti-Iran terrorist groups

Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday said that Iran waits until Iraq's deadline (nearly within two months) is over and hopes that the Iraqi government fulfills its responsibility, but if the deadline is finished and the anti-Iran terrorists remain armed or continue to carry out operations, the country will resume acting against the terrorists.

Referring to the movements of terrorist groups on the southeastern borders of Iran in recent months, Bagheri stressed that the IRGC forces are extensively taking measures against the terrorists.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour earlier said that Iraq has undertaken a commitment to disarm and expel anti-Iran terrorists operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Since September 24, 2022, the IRGC has launched several rounds of airstrikes against the positions of the terrorists who are holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The IRGC has urged the central government in Iraq and authorities in Kurdistan to meet their commitments toward Iran and take necessary measures to secure the border.

On November 21, 2022, positions of anti-Iran separatist and terrorist groups in northern Iraq came under combined attacks using missiles and kamikaze drones. The strikes targeted the positions of the notorious ‘Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’ (PDKI) and the Komala Party in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television news network reported at the time.

