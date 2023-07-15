  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan discuss enhancing military coop.

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri hosted Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, chief of Pakistan's army in Tehran on Saturday to discuss booting cooperation.

During the meeting, Major General Bagheri and Asim Munir discussed increasing the bilateral interactions in order to develop the level of cooperation in different fields including defense, security, military, and training.

The historical background of the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan is a basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, Bagheri said in the meeting.

He also stressed the importance of developing military relations between Tehran and Islamabad, calling for increasing the training interactions and joint defense and security relations between the two countries at the regional level.

The Pakistani army chief is also scheduled to meet with several other Iranian officials in Tehran.

