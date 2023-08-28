Iraqi separatist Kurdish groups to be disarmed: report

According to the media report, all weapons and military equipment will be taken away from the Kurdish groups and they will be transferred to the western regions of Iraq along with their families in the coming days.

The report added that the agreement will be implemented within six months. September 19 has been set as the final date for closing the case of Kurdish terrorist groups and leaving the border areas of Iran and Iraq.

This comes while Tehran, Baghdad, or the Iraqi Kurdistan region have not yet officially commented on the news or confirmed it.

In July, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned Iraq over the presence and the activity of anti-Iran terrorist groups in that country.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran waits until Iraq's deadline is over and hopes that the Iraqi government fulfills its responsibility, but if the deadline is finished and the anti-Iran terrorists remain armed or continue to carry out operations, the country will resume acting against the terrorists.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour earlier said that Iraq has undertaken a commitment to disarm and expel anti-Iran terrorists operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Since September 24, 2022, the IRGC has launched several rounds of airstrikes against the positions of the terrorists who are holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The IRGC has urged the central government in Iraq and authorities in Kurdistan to meet their commitments toward Iran and take necessary measures to secure the border.

On November 21, 2022, positions of anti-Iran separatist and terrorist groups in northern Iraq came under combined attacks using missiles and kamikaze drones. The strikes targeted the positions of the notorious ‘Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’ (PDKI) and the Komala Party in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television news network reported at the time.

