Iran growing more powerful while its enemies getting weaker

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on an inspection visit to the IRGC units at the Ashura Base in East Azarbaijan Province on Tuesday.

The top commander said that all Iranian armed forces are constantly monitoring the enemies' moves and are fully ready to defend the Islamic Revolution.

"God willing, as we have witnessed in all these years, the enemies will continue to get weaker and weaker while our country becomes more and more powerful," he noted.

General Bagher said that the criminal enemies of Iran do not abide by any moral principles or human rights, stressing that it was the sacrifices and steadfastness of the armed forces along with the companionship of dear Iranian people that have brought the current stable and exemplary security and deterrence to the country.

"The stability of the Islamic Republic promises days full of hope and progress for the country," he also underscored.

