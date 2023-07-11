Zionists' dreams to act against Iran to never be realized

Referring to the massive participation of Iranians in the Eid al-Ghadir celebrations, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said, "The presence of millions of people in Ghadir celebrations despite the efforts to prevent people from attending such celebrations was another defeat for the enemy."

Saying that the Iranian nation can distinguish between right and wrong, he said that contrary to the propaganda of the enemy, the situation in Iran today is very good, and minor shortcomings are nothing compared to the greatness of this nation.

"Today, we are in a position where we can defend the security of the country with all our strength," he added.

Zionists' dreams to act against Iran will never be realized, he further said, adding that the Zionists make a lot of bluffs but do not dare to make the slightest move against Iran.

