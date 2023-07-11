Trio Persian Gulf islands belong to Iran forever

The sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation was held on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Moscow. The ministers in a statement raised the issue of reaching a peaceful solution to the issue of Iran's trio islands.

Reacting to the statement, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that the trio islands belong to Iran forever and issuing such statements is against the friendly relations between Iran and its neighbors.

Emphasizing the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect, Kan'ani called on the countries of the region to be responsible for the development and stability of the region.

Definitive ownership documents of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in Hormozgan province have been issued in the name of the Iranian government.

Demarcation of the boundary line between the Persian Gulf Trio Islands and the Oman Sea is one of the priorities of the Iranian Judicial system and the Real Estate Registration Organization.

Tehran has always stressed that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory.

